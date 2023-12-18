 Shat-R-Shield Lighting Announces New Partnership with Schaeffer Marketing Group

Schaeffer Marketing Group Inc., now represents Shat-R-Shield Lighting Inc., Salisbury, NC.

Schaeffer Marketing Group, is a lighting and electrical manufacturers’ representative firm established in 1976. The company represents manufacturers in eastern Missouri and eastern/central/southern Illinois.

Kris Steiger, president of Schaeffer Marketing Group, said in the press release that Shat-R-Shield’s American-made lamps and fixtures for harsh environments fit well with Schaeffer’s overall commercial and industrial vertical market focus.

Craig Fisher, North Central regional sales manager, says SMG’s focus on the construction, industrial and end-user projects and Shat-R-Shield’s momentum in the correctional market will help both businesses grow in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois.

Schaeffer Marketing Group is a registered Ameren Trade Ally in both Missouri and Illinois and IL, a DCEO (llinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) Trade Ally, and a member of Ameren’s Valued Partner Network.