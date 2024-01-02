John Leonard & Associates/Glenn Associates to represent NICOR in Southeast

NICOR Lighting, Albuquerque, NM, announced a new partnership with John Leonard and Associates and Glenn Associates. John Leonard has represented NICOR in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle for more than 25 years.

In 2011, Glenn Associates Sales was purchased by Christopher Camp and Danny Todd, two veteran electrical reps with 20-plus years in the electrical rep business. NICOR said in the press release that since 2011 Glenn Associates has become one of the fastest-growing agencies in the south. The company moved to a new 45,000-sq-ft distribution center to help service customers with same day pick-up and shipments. Their Lighting Division offers cross referencing, lighting layouts and fast quote turnarounds.

Together, John Leonard & Associates and Glenn Associates will provide complete sales and marketing support to represent NICOR’s product offering in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.