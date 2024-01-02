  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    60886103 / kheng ho to/ DreamsTime
    60886103 / Kheng Ho To / DreamsTime
    kheng ho to / DreamsTime
    Sblc Photo
    Asa Rep Logo
    226496518 © Mohd izzuan Roslan / DreamsTime
    Acquisitions 2023 Photo 226496518 &copy; Mohd Izzuan Roslan Dreamstime
    60886103 © Kheng Ho Toh / DreamsTime
    Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 &copy; Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime
    Dz Cook Eaton
    60886103 / kheng ho to /Dreamstime
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    John Leonard & Associates/Glenn Associates to represent NICOR in Southeast

    Jan. 2, 2024
    John Leonard has represented NICOR in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle for more than 25 years.

    NICOR Lighting, Albuquerque, NM, announced a new partnership with John Leonard and Associates and Glenn Associates. John Leonard has represented NICOR in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle for more than 25 years.

    In 2011, Glenn Associates Sales was purchased by Christopher Camp and Danny Todd, two veteran electrical reps with 20-plus years in the electrical rep business. NICOR said in the press release that since 2011 Glenn Associates has become one of the fastest-growing agencies in the south. The company moved to a new 45,000-sq-ft distribution center to help service customers with same day pick-up and shipments. Their Lighting Division offers cross referencing, lighting layouts and fast quote turnarounds.

    Together, John Leonard & Associates and Glenn Associates will provide complete sales and marketing support to represent NICOR’s product offering in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.