Lester Sales Co. Expands Maxlite Territory Coverage

MaxLite and Lester Sales Co. formed a new strategic partnership beginning Jan. 1, where Lester Sales will exclusively represent MaxLite’s C&I business across all the eight states they operate in: western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, southern Illinois and eastern Missouri.

The two organizations bring almost 100 years of combined experience to the electrical distribution market, and both MaxLite and Lester Sales are strong supporters of the National Electrical Manufacturers Representative Association (NEMRA),. Spencer Bolgard, president & CEO of MaxLite said in the press release that MaxLite’s 100,000-sq-ft distribution and value-add manufacturing facility in Greenwood, IN, will help service customers quickly and efficiently throughout the Lester Sales regions.

“The business we have shared in our Eastern territory proved mutually beneficial and we anticipate similar results throughout the new markets," John Scott, CEO of Lester Sales, added in the release.