Trifecta Reps Merges with Visual Interest

Chad Hall, a 25-year electrical industry veteran, founded Trifecta in 2017 with a line card focused on commodity products. As the industry has evolved and consolidated, Chad has decided to merge Trifecta with Visual Interest to become VI Supply.

Visual Interest was founded in 2009 with a focus on lighting project business. VI has experienced sales staff calling on distributors, contractors, engineers and architects throughout the territory. Through the merger, 14 salespeople were added to grow Trifecta’s supply representation. Along with Hall, Trifecta’s Melissa Dirmish and Tim Wright are joining the larger VI team. VI Supply said in the press release that it will hit the ground running with no gaps in service for its customer base.