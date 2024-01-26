Enright Joins Meglio Associates to Manage Lighting & Controls in Western MO & KS



Prior to joining Meglio, Enright was a product manager for Crestron Electronics where he was responsible for hardware, firmware, and software product design, technical requirements, and implementation.

He is lighting certified by the National Council on Qualifications for the Lighting Professions (NCQLP), a Certified Lighting Controls Professional by NALMCO, is a registered practitioner and active member of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES).

Enright received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon, and in his off time enjoys anything outdoors with family and friends, basketball, gravel biking, and funky guitar.