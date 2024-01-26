  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    60886103 / Kheng Ho To / Dreamstime
    226496518 /Mohd / Izzuan /Ros / Dreamstime
    60886103 / kheng ho to/ DreamsTime
    60886103 / kheng ho to /Dreamstime
    60886103 / Kheng Ho To / DreamsTime
    kheng ho to / DreamsTime
    Sblc Photo
    Asa Rep Logo
    Illustration / 60886103 / Kheng Ho / To
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    Enright Joins Meglio Associates to Manage Lighting & Controls in Western MO & KS

    Jan. 26, 2024
    Enright has more than 14 years of lighting industry experience.

    Meglio Associates: (Chesterfield, MO): Eric Enright has been hired as director of Lighting and Controls for western Missouri and Kansas. He brings over 14 years of industry experience to the role and will be working from the Lenexa/Kansas City, KS office where he is now responsible for providing architectural lighting and building control solutions throughout all phases of design and across a wide range of commercial and industrial projects.  


    Prior to joining Meglio, Enright was a product manager for Crestron Electronics where he was responsible for hardware, firmware, and software product design, technical requirements, and implementation.
    He is lighting certified by the National Council on Qualifications for the Lighting Professions (NCQLP), a Certified Lighting Controls Professional by NALMCO, is a registered practitioner and active member of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES).

    Enright received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon, and in his off time enjoys anything outdoors with family and friends, basketball, gravel biking, and funky guitar. 