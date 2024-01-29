Mountain States Agency Announces Succession Plan

Mountain States Agency (MSA), Bernalillo, NM, announced the addition of two principals, Samantha Barnes and James Ross, according to a company Linkedin post. This addition to the MSA ownership team will provide a succession plan that will ensure that MSA will continue forward over the next 20 years.

Samantha Barnes has been in the electrical industry for 14 years. After earning a bachelor’s degree, Samantha took a job in electrical distribution. Having worked at a distributor, a manufacturer and now a manufacturers’ rep agency, the MSA press release said Barnes can easily connect and understand the pain points and perspectives across the three groups. Samantha was the first employee at Mountain States Agency and has been with the company for 10 years.

“We are thankful to Mark for his continued mentorship and this opportunity. We look forward to helping carry the agency forward for many years to come,” said Barnes in the press release.

James Ross has been in the electrical industry for 18 years. After working as a lineman in the utility market for 12 years, James earned a master’s degree in business and joined Mountain States Agency in 2017.

With 34 years in the electrical industry including 25 years in electrical distribution, Mark Delaney decided to start Mountain States Agency in 2012. Mountain States Agency has grown to represent manufacturers across New Mexico, Colorado, El Paso, TX, Wyoming and Scottsbluff, NE.

“I built Mountain States Agency with the vision of building a company where the next generation can enjoy this industry as much as I have. I believe it is vital to a company’s success to have a solid succession plan,” said Delany in the press release.