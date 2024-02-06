Arlington Presents National and Regional Sales Awards at NEMRA

Sales Achievement Awards

Power Tech Electrical Sales Inc., Irving, TX received the National Sales Achievement Award

LP Chick Co., Louisville, KY, got the Central Region Sales Achievement Award

Pro-Lines Sales & Marketing, Kent, WA, won the Western Region Sales Achievement Award

E-Tel Inc., Houston, claimed the Southern Region Sales Achievement Award

The Eastern Region Sales Achievement Award went to Holbrook-Associated Inc., Rockland, MD

Mac’s II Agencies Ltd., Coquitlam, British Columbia, took home the Canadian Sales Achievement Award.