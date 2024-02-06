Arlington Presents National and Regional Sales Awards at NEMRA

Arlington Industries presented its annual Sales Achievement and Salesperson of the Year awards at NEMRA in Las Vegas last week.
Sales Achievement Awards
Power Tech Electrical Sales Inc., Irving, TX received the National Sales Achievement Award
LP Chick Co., Louisville, KY, got the Central Region Sales Achievement Award
Pro-Lines Sales & Marketing, Kent, WA, won the Western Region Sales Achievement Award
E-Tel Inc., Houston, claimed the Southern Region Sales Achievement Award
The Eastern Region Sales Achievement Award went to Holbrook-Associated Inc., Rockland, MD
Mac’s II Agencies Ltd., Coquitlam, British Columbia, took home the Canadian Sales Achievement Award.
Sales Person of the Year
Lisa Lopez, Keyline Sales, Albuquerque, NM, received Arlington’s Inside Sales Person of the Year – given by Arlington’s customer service staff to the inside sales person delivering the best performance at a firm representing Arlington.