  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To / Dreamstime
    Illustration / 60886103 / Kheng Ho / To
    60886103 / Kheng Ho To / Dreamstime
    226496518 /Mohd / Izzuan /Ros / Dreamstime
    60886103 / kheng ho to/ DreamsTime
    Illustration 79889670 / Iqoncept / Dreamstime
    awards_illustration_79889670__iqoncept_dreamstime
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    Arlington Presents National and Regional Sales Awards at NEMRA

    Feb. 6, 2024
    Check out which rep firms were in the winners' circle at Arlington's annual sales awards presentation.

    Arlington Industries presented its annual Sales Achievement and Salesperson of the Year awards at NEMRA in Las Vegas last week.

     

    arlington_logo_250

    Sales Achievement Awards

    Power Tech Electrical Sales Inc., Irving, TX received the National Sales Achievement Award

    LP Chick Co., Louisville, KY, got the Central Region Sales Achievement Award

    Pro-Lines Sales & Marketing, Kent, WA, won the Western Region Sales Achievement Award

    E-Tel Inc., Houston, claimed the Southern Region Sales Achievement Award

    The Eastern Region Sales Achievement Award went to Holbrook-Associated Inc., Rockland, MD

    Mac’s II Agencies Ltd., Coquitlam, British Columbia, took home the Canadian Sales Achievement Award.

     

    Sales Person of the Year

    Lisa Lopez, Keyline Sales, Albuquerque, NM, received Arlington’s Inside Sales Person of the Year  – given by Arlington’s customer service staff to the inside sales person delivering the best performance at a firm representing Arlington.