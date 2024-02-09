  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Morris Products Announces Changes to Representation

    Feb. 9, 2024
    Joseph E. Biben Sales and Glenn Associates will now be repping Morris, and Amos and Connor Sales are adding addtional territories.

    Morris Products made three changes in representation in western Pennsylvania/West Virginia, eastern and central Tennessee and  Utah/Montana/southern Idaho.

    Effective Feb. 8, Joseph E. Biben Sales, with Bill Solomon, president, is representing Morris Products in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia and effective Feb. 15. Glenn Associates, with Chris Camp, principal, will be representing Morris in eastern and central Tennessee, as an expansion to their current representation in Georgia and Alabama.

    And effective March 2, in addition to representing Colorado and Wyoming, Amos and Connors Sales, Steve Connors, principal, will also represent Morris Products in Utah, Montana and Southern Idaho.