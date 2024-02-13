  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Classic Wire & Cable Announces 2023 Rep Award Winners

    Feb. 13, 2024
    Established in 2016, Classic Wire and Cable is led by industry veterans with over 200 years of combined wire & cable experience.

    Classic Wire & Cable announced its 2023 Sales Representative Awards. LEX Associates, Edison, NJ, was presented with the Top Sales Rep Award for 2023, and the Largest Gain Year-Over-Year Award was presented to McGee Co., City of Industry, CA.

    Numerous Sales Representatives were also awarded for exceeding annual sales targets for Classic. LEX Associate’s New York, New Jersey and District of Columbia markets received this honor, as well as Carter York Agency, Charlotte, NC, (North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia) and TEC Sales, Houston (Texas).