Classic Wire & Cable Announces 2023 Rep Award Winners

Classic Wire & Cable announced its 2023 Sales Representative Awards. LEX Associates, Edison, NJ, was presented with the Top Sales Rep Award for 2023, and the Largest Gain Year-Over-Year Award was presented to McGee Co., City of Industry, CA.

Numerous Sales Representatives were also awarded for exceeding annual sales targets for Classic. LEX Associate’s New York, New Jersey and District of Columbia markets received this honor, as well as Carter York Agency, Charlotte, NC, (North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia) and TEC Sales, Houston (Texas).