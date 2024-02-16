  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    Photo 57640139 / Edenmanusphotography / Dreamstime
    Illustration 60886103 Kheng / Ho To / DreamsTime
    Illustration 60886103 / Kheng Ho To / DreamsTime
    Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To / Dreamstime
    Illustration 79889670 / Iqoncept / Dreamstime
    Illustration / 60886103 / Kheng Ho / To
    CMP Products
    ocean_container_ships_cmp_products_1920
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    CMP Products Expands Sales Team in Atlantic Canada

    Feb. 16, 2024
    CMP manufactures cable cleats, cable glands and accessories.

    CMP Products has expanded its sales team in Atlantic Canada with the appointment of Munden Enterprises, an independent manufacturers’ rep based in Bedford, Nova Scotia.

    CMP, which has nine international offices around the globe and actively sells in six continents, manufactures cable cleats, cable glands and accessories. It hopes the appointment of Munden Enterprises will help it grow sales in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Canada’s maritime provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Jamie Hughes, CMP’s regional manager for the Americas, said 75% of Canada’s ocean economy is centered on the company’s Atlantic coast.