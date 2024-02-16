CMP Products Expands Sales Team in Atlantic Canada

CMP Products has expanded its sales team in Atlantic Canada with the appointment of Munden Enterprises, an independent manufacturers’ rep based in Bedford, Nova Scotia.

CMP, which has nine international offices around the globe and actively sells in six continents, manufactures cable cleats, cable glands and accessories. It hopes the appointment of Munden Enterprises will help it grow sales in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Canada’s maritime provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Jamie Hughes, CMP’s regional manager for the Americas, said 75% of Canada’s ocean economy is centered on the company’s Atlantic coast.