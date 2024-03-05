 Synergy Electrical Sales to Rep Signify’s Genlyte Solutions Portfolio in NYC Metro and Northern NJ

Synergy Electrical Sales now represents Signify's Genlyte Solutions portfolio of professional luminaires and lighting control systems in the New York metro and northern New Jersey areas. The Genlyte Solutions brands include Interact; Philips Dynalite; Chloride, Day-Brite, Ledalite and Lightolier for indoor applications; and Gardco, Hadco, Lumec and Stonco for outdoor applications.

Synergy has been the representative for Signify’s Philips lamps and Advance ballasts in New York since 2021. Synergy and Signify also expanded its partnership into professional luminaires and lighting control systems in the greater Philadelphia region in 2023. This extension into New York and northern New Jersey reflects Synergy's commitment to deliver best-in-class, end-to-end lighting solutions to the electrical distribution and design communities.

"We are delighted to bolster our support for commercial and industrial projects across our full territory with Signify's LED and connected lighting solutions," said Larry Rodger, President of Synergy Electrical Sales, in the press release. "Our collaboration with Signify marks another significant step forward for Synergy Electrical Sales."