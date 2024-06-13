Fields Electrical Sales Joins Forward Solutions

Fields Electrical Sales has served customers in Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, southwest Virginia and western Pennsylvania since 1934. The company represents electrical product manufacturers to distributors, contractors and engineers. Its key vertical markets include data centers, electric vehicles, factory automation and solar projects. The company has 37 team members (18 customer service experts and 19 sellers).

Skip Watson, CEO/owner of Field Electrical Sales, said in the press release, “We’re excited to be welcomed by the talented team at Forward Solutions. Their expertise perfectly complements our existing offerings, and together, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

Forward Solutions provides its rep firms with a team of business veterans with expertise in business strategy, business intelligence, human resources, IT, marketing, and finance, so they can concentrate on driving sales expansion in their local markets.