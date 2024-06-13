  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Fields Electrical Sales Joins Forward Solutions

    June 13, 2024
    Forward Solutions provides its rep firms with a team of business veterans with expertise in business strategy, business intelligence, human resources, IT, marketing, and finance, so they can concentrate on driving sales expansion in their local markets.

    Forward Solutions, Chicago, a provider of centralized growth services for independent manufacturers’ reps in a broad array of market niches, announced a merger with Fields Electrical Sales, Lebanon, Ohio, its third independent manufacturers’ rep in the electrical market. In Aug. 2024, the company announced mergers with RB Sales Corp., Hiawatha, IA, and ElectroRep, Irvine, CA.  The company also merged with two utility reps that month: Madigan McCune & Associates, Orlando, and Upper Midwest Utility Sales, Maple Lake, MN.

    Skip Watson
    Skip Watson

    Fields Electrical Sales has served customers in Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, southwest Virginia and western Pennsylvania since 1934. The company represents electrical product manufacturers to distributors, contractors and engineers. Its key  vertical markets include data centers, electric vehicles, factory automation and solar projects. The company has  37 team members (18 customer service experts and 19 sellers).

    Skip Watson, CEO/owner of Field Electrical Sales, said in the press release, “We’re excited to be welcomed by the talented team at Forward Solutions. Their expertise perfectly complements our existing offerings, and together, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

    Click here to read article on Forward Solutions' mergers with RB Sales & ElectroRep

