Shaffer & Nelson Joins Forces with Hoyt NW to Form Unified Solutions NW

"I want this endeavor to be successful long after I am gone,” shared Kevin Adams, Principal Owner, Shaffer & Nelson, in the press release. "And will do everything I can to ensure that.”

The merger between Shaffer & Nelson and Hoyt NW comes through the shared vision of Adams and Vaught. Through months of discussions, they identified the opportunity to combine their core competencies and create an enhanced agency. The resulting entity, Unified Solutions NW, is positioned to offer solutions in the greater Northwest marketplace.

"As Unified Solutions NW, we have 'US' as a deliberate part of our name,” said Rhonda Vaught in the press release. “We consider ourselves to be teamed-up with all our stakeholders, combining the best of both organizations to deliver even greater value to our clients.

Effective June 1st, 2024, Unified Solutions NW has been operating under its new name since June 1. The agency remains committed to serving the Pacific Northwest, including the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.

Both Kevin Adams and Rhonda Vaught will be available to address any questions or concerns that may arise during the transition.