  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    Photo 226496518 / Mohd Izzuan Ros / Dreamstime
    Photo_226496518 Mohd Izzuan Ros / Dreamstime

    Sponsored

    photo 113934416 © mintra_untharitdre / Dreamstime.com
    66abe0bac852011e3f2cd8fa Wire And Cable Photo 113934416 Mintra Untharitdre
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    Prysmian and Encore Wire Announce New U.S. Industrial and Construction Sales Agencies

    Aug. 1, 2024
    28 independent sales reps are involved.

    Prysmian, and Encore Wire announced a new combination of sales representation for the U.S. industrial and construction market. In April 2024, Prysmian entered into a definitive merger agreement under which it will acquire Encore Wire for $290 per share in cash.

    Today's press release said, “Prysmian and Encore believe these agencies bring strength and expertise, ensuring both companies continue to deliver top-quality products and services to customers.”

    Here are the 28 agencies:

    1. AJB Sales: Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana
    2. Apex Electrical Sales, Inc.: Arizona
    3. Arthur A. Boyle, Inc.: Indiana 
    4. Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales: N. Illinois, E. Wisconsin, N.W. Indiana, N. Michigan
    5. Cascade Western: Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Northern Idaho
    6. Convergence Partners, Inc.: Kansas and Western Missouri
    7. ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Vegas) and Eastern Wyoming
    8. Enhanced Electrical Sales: South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley
    9. Gallagher Sales Associates, Inc.: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island
    10. Gen-Mark: Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia
    11. Gorin-Cockrell-Decker FL (GCD): Florida
    12. Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle
    13. Gumersell Cashdan, Inc.: New York (Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam & Orange Counties), Northern New Jersey
    14. Healy-Mattos: Northern California, Northwestern Nevada
    15. Interwest Electric Sales: Utah, Eastern Nevada, Southern Idaho and Western Wyoming
    16. Joe Bertsch Electrical Sales Company: Iowa and Nebraska
    17. L.P. Chick Company, Inc.: Kentucky
    18. McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico
    19. McDonough & Associates: Michigan
    20. Meridian Electrical Sales: Maryland, DC, Northern Virginia
    21. Nelson & Associates: Southern California, Hawaii
    22. Power Corp. – Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, and Mississippi
    23. Power Corp. – Tennessee: Middle and Eastern Tennessee 
    24. Riffle & Associates: Ohio
    25. Schaeffer Marketing Group, Inc.: Southern Illinois, Eastern Missouri (STL Metro)
    26. Synergy Electrical Sales, Inc.: Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware
    27. Vincent-Angel, Inc.: Virginia (excluding NOVA), North Carolina, South Carolina
    28. Wire Core Sales: Upstate New York  

    For additional questions, please contact Prysmian’s Industrial and Construction Team at +1 (800) 243-8020.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations