Prysmian and Encore Wire Announce New U.S. Industrial and Construction Sales Agencies

Prysmian, and Encore Wire announced a new combination of sales representation for the U.S. industrial and construction market. In April 2024, Prysmian entered into a definitive merger agreement under which it will acquire Encore Wire for $290 per share in cash.
Today's press release said, “Prysmian and Encore believe these agencies bring strength and expertise, ensuring both companies continue to deliver top-quality products and services to customers.”
Here are the 28 agencies:
- AJB Sales: Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana
- Apex Electrical Sales, Inc.: Arizona
- Arthur A. Boyle, Inc.: Indiana
- Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales: N. Illinois, E. Wisconsin, N.W. Indiana, N. Michigan
- Cascade Western: Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Northern Idaho
- Convergence Partners, Inc.: Kansas and Western Missouri
- ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Vegas) and Eastern Wyoming
- Enhanced Electrical Sales: South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley
- Gallagher Sales Associates, Inc.: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island
- Gen-Mark: Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia
- Gorin-Cockrell-Decker FL (GCD): Florida
- Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle
- Gumersell Cashdan, Inc.: New York (Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam & Orange Counties), Northern New Jersey
- Healy-Mattos: Northern California, Northwestern Nevada
- Interwest Electric Sales: Utah, Eastern Nevada, Southern Idaho and Western Wyoming
- Joe Bertsch Electrical Sales Company: Iowa and Nebraska
- L.P. Chick Company, Inc.: Kentucky
- McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico
- McDonough & Associates: Michigan
- Meridian Electrical Sales: Maryland, DC, Northern Virginia
- Nelson & Associates: Southern California, Hawaii
- Power Corp. – Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, and Mississippi
- Power Corp. – Tennessee: Middle and Eastern Tennessee
- Riffle & Associates: Ohio
- Schaeffer Marketing Group, Inc.: Southern Illinois, Eastern Missouri (STL Metro)
- Synergy Electrical Sales, Inc.: Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware
- Vincent-Angel, Inc.: Virginia (excluding NOVA), North Carolina, South Carolina
- Wire Core Sales: Upstate New York
For additional questions, please contact Prysmian’s Industrial and Construction Team at +1 (800) 243-8020.