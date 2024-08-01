Prysmian and Encore Wire Announce New U.S. Industrial and Construction Sales Agencies

Prysmian, and Encore Wire announced a new combination of sales representation for the U.S. industrial and construction market. In April 2024, Prysmian entered into a definitive merger agreement under which it will acquire Encore Wire for $290 per share in cash.

Today's press release said, “Prysmian and Encore believe these agencies bring strength and expertise, ensuring both companies continue to deliver top-quality products and services to customers.”

Here are the 28 agencies:

AJB Sales: Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana Apex Electrical Sales, Inc.: Arizona Arthur A. Boyle, Inc.: Indiana Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales: N. Illinois, E. Wisconsin, N.W. Indiana, N. Michigan Cascade Western: Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Northern Idaho Convergence Partners, Inc.: Kansas and Western Missouri ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Vegas) and Eastern Wyoming Enhanced Electrical Sales: South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley Gallagher Sales Associates, Inc.: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island Gen-Mark: Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia Gorin-Cockrell-Decker FL (GCD): Florida Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle Gumersell Cashdan, Inc.: New York (Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam & Orange Counties), Northern New Jersey Healy-Mattos: Northern California, Northwestern Nevada Interwest Electric Sales: Utah, Eastern Nevada, Southern Idaho and Western Wyoming Joe Bertsch Electrical Sales Company: Iowa and Nebraska L.P. Chick Company, Inc.: Kentucky McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico McDonough & Associates: Michigan Meridian Electrical Sales: Maryland, DC, Northern Virginia Nelson & Associates: Southern California, Hawaii Power Corp. – Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, and Mississippi Power Corp. – Tennessee: Middle and Eastern Tennessee Riffle & Associates: Ohio Schaeffer Marketing Group, Inc.: Southern Illinois, Eastern Missouri (STL Metro) Synergy Electrical Sales, Inc.: Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware Vincent-Angel, Inc.: Virginia (excluding NOVA), North Carolina, South Carolina Wire Core Sales: Upstate New York

For additional questions, please contact Prysmian’s Industrial and Construction Team at +1 (800) 243-8020.