Prysmian Announces U.S. Industrial Specialties Sales Agencies

Prysmian continued to refine its rep network with the announcement on Aug. 8 about a new combination of sales representation for the U.S. Industrial Specialties market. The reps that will sell these products are:
• CC Pierce: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island
• DCI Sales: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and eastern Wisconsin
• EMS Partners: Minnesota, west Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri
• Engineer Sales Industrial: Florida (excluding Panhandle)
• Enhanced Electrical Sales: south Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley
• ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, southwest Nevada (Las Vegas) and eastern Wyoming
• Ewing Foley: Alaska, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, northern California, Nevada (excluding southwestern Nevada) and Montana
• Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia and Florida Panhandle
• JAG Electrical Sales: Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
• McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding south Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma and New Mexico
• Electrical Sales Associates: Maryland, DC and Virginia
• Nelson & Associates: Southern California and Hawaii
• Power Corp. – Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, western Tennessee and Mississippi
• Power Corp. – Tennessee: Middle and eastern Tennessee
• RC Childs Company: Ohio
• RCR Associates: New York metro and northern New Jersey
• Vincent-Ange, Inc.: North Carolina and South Carolina
Prysmian said in the press release that these representatives cover a wide range of Specialty products in their respective territories, however Prysmian’s Industrial Specialties also services some niche markets with unique representation within a vertical market. Those agents are:
• Brandel Stephens: Defense in the Southeast U.S.
• Communication Marketing Systems: Railway Transit in the western U.S. excluding northern California
• Interface: Military Assemblies in the U.S.
•Precision Irrigation AG: Irrigation Agriculture
Contact Prysmian’s Industrial Specialties department with any questions at 859-572-8000.