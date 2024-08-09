  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Latest from Rep News

    1. News
    2. Rep News

    Prysmian Announces U.S. Industrial Specialties Sales Agencies

    Aug. 9, 2024
    Prysmian makes news again as it refines its rep network for industrial products.

    Prysmian continued to refine its rep network with the announcement on Aug. 8 about a new combination of sales representation for the U.S. Industrial Specialties market. The reps that will sell these products are:

    • CC Pierce: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

    • DCI Sales: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and eastern Wisconsin

    • EMS Partners: Minnesota, west Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri

    Engineer Sales Industrial: Florida (excluding Panhandle)

    Enhanced Electrical Sales: south Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley

    ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, southwest Nevada (Las Vegas) and eastern Wyoming

    Ewing Foley: Alaska, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, northern California, Nevada (excluding southwestern Nevada) and Montana

    Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia and Florida Panhandle

    JAG Electrical Sales: Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

    McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding south Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma and  New Mexico

    Electrical Sales Associates: Maryland, DC and Virginia

    Nelson & Associates: Southern California and Hawaii

    Power Corp. – Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, western Tennessee and Mississippi

    Power Corp. – Tennessee: Middle and eastern Tennessee

    RC Childs Company: Ohio

    RCR Associates: New York metro and northern New Jersey

    Vincent-Ange, Inc.: North Carolina and South Carolina

    Prysmian said in the press release that these representatives cover a wide range of Specialty products in their respective territories, however Prysmian’s Industrial Specialties also services some niche markets with unique representation within a vertical market. Those agents are:

    Brandel Stephens: Defense in the Southeast U.S.

    Communication Marketing Systems: Railway Transit in the western U.S. excluding northern California

    Interface: Military Assemblies in the U.S.

    Precision Irrigation AG: Irrigation Agriculture

    Contact Prysmian’s Industrial Specialties department with any questions at 859-572-8000.

