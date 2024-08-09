Prysmian Announces U.S. Industrial Specialties Sales Agencies

Prysmian continued to refine its rep network with the announcement on Aug. 8 about a new combination of sales representation for the U.S. Industrial Specialties market. The reps that will sell these products are:

• CC Pierce: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

• DCI Sales: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and eastern Wisconsin

• EMS Partners: Minnesota, west Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri

• Engineer Sales Industrial: Florida (excluding Panhandle)

• Enhanced Electrical Sales: south Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley

• ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, southwest Nevada (Las Vegas) and eastern Wyoming

• Ewing Foley: Alaska, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, northern California, Nevada (excluding southwestern Nevada) and Montana

• Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia and Florida Panhandle

• JAG Electrical Sales: Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

• McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding south Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma and New Mexico

• Electrical Sales Associates: Maryland, DC and Virginia

• Nelson & Associates: Southern California and Hawaii

• Power Corp. – Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, western Tennessee and Mississippi

• Power Corp. – Tennessee: Middle and eastern Tennessee

• RC Childs Company: Ohio

• RCR Associates: New York metro and northern New Jersey

• Vincent-Ange, Inc.: North Carolina and South Carolina

Prysmian said in the press release that these representatives cover a wide range of Specialty products in their respective territories, however Prysmian’s Industrial Specialties also services some niche markets with unique representation within a vertical market. Those agents are:

• Brandel Stephens: Defense in the Southeast U.S.

• Communication Marketing Systems: Railway Transit in the western U.S. excluding northern California

• Interface: Military Assemblies in the U.S.

•Precision Irrigation AG: Irrigation Agriculture

Contact Prysmian’s Industrial Specialties department with any questions at 859-572-8000.