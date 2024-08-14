Hodges Southwest to Rep Morris Products in Texas and Oklahoma

Morris Products Inc., Queensbury, NY, a manufacturer and supplier of electrical and lighting products, has partnered with Hodges Southwest to provide new sales representation in Texas and Oklahoma. In addition to sales coverage for Texas and Oklahoma, Hodges Southwest will provide warehouse space in its Houston location. The new representation became effective Aug. 1.

Kerry King, Morris national sales director for Morris Products, said in the press release, “We are excited to expand our representation in the states of Texas and Oklahoma through our relationship with Hodges Southwest. We look forward to restoring Houston as a shipping point supporting our south-central customers and providing our customers with the exceptional service and products they expect from Morris.”