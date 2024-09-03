NEMRA Releases "Manufacturer of the Future" Study

The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) is proud to announce the release of the "Manufacturer of the Future" study developed in partnership with Channel Marketing Group. This initiative gathered insights from manufacturers to better understand their perspectives on the market, the channel and their needs over the next three-to-five years. The study, conducted throughout the first part of 2024, involved in-depth interviews with more than 30 manufacturers, providing valuable input on the key dynamics that will impact the manufacturer/manufacturer representative relationships in the coming years.

“NEMRA’s Strategic Advisory Council (SAC) has played a crucial role in identifying the key trends that are reshaping our industry," said Jim Johnson, NEMRA president in the press release. "The 'Manufacturer of the Future' study is a direct response to these trends, providing a comprehensive roadmap that ensures NEMRA members are well-prepared to address the evolving needs of their partners and clients.

“This study goes beyond just market opportunities or products; it delves into the dynamics that drive relationships between manufacturers and their representatives, equipping us to understand and prepare for the future."

As the role of manufacturer representatives in the channel becomes increasingly critical to supporting manufacturers, distributors, contractors and other electrical buying influencers, this study will offer a guide to navigating these complex dynamics. If you are a member of NEMRA and would like to request your copy of the report, click here, or contact Sue Todd at [email protected].