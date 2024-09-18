Devereaux Appointed President of Forward Solutions’ Electrical Division

Forward Solutions (Alpharetta GA): The company made several leadership changes designed to strengthen its Electrical Division locally and nationally. Bill Devereaux with RB Sales steps into the role of president. RB Sales, Hiawatha, IA, became part of Forward Solutions in 2023.

According to the press release, “Bill's out-of-the-box thinking and drive to position Forward Solutions Electrical Division as a strategic advantage for contractors, distributors, and manufacturers will be critical as we grow.”

Mike Hall, Scott Holtgrieve and Paul Staten have been appointed regional VP, now responsible for leading the overall business and strategy in their focused regions. Their leadership will drive growth and meet customer needs locally in their territories.

Kelly Boyd, executive VP, will focus on market share development in Northern California, home to many of the nation's top electrical contractors. Forward Solutions anticipates that his long-standing relationships with leading electrical contractors in the area that he built with ElectroRep, Sausalito and Irvine, CA, (also now part of Forward Solutions), will allow the Electrical Division to scale customer support and growth in that market. Additionally, he will lead the company’s relationships with regional and national electrical contractors nationwide in key vertical markets related to electrical infrastructure growth.

Skip Watson also joins as executive VP, concentrating on building strong partnerships with manufacturers. Watson joined Forward Solutions earlier this year through its acquisition of Fields Electrical Sales, Lebanon, OH.

Dan Riedell has been appointed VP of Operations, overseeing the operations critical to the Electrical Division’s success with customers and manufacturer partners. Riedell joined Forward Solutions through its RB Sales acquisition.