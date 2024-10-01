  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to
    Iillustration 60886103 kheng ho to / Dreamstime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to

    Sponsored

    Illustration_60886103 © kheng ho to / Dreamstime.com
    66fc404c9904df47d83c0e59 Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    United Electrical Sales of Georgia to rep Morris Products in AL, GA and parts of FL

    Oct. 1, 2024
    United Electrical Sales also represents Morris in the Carolinas

    Morris Products partnered with United Electrical Sales of Georgia (USEG). In addition to sales coverage in Georgia, UESG will also represent Morris in Alabama and parts of Florida. The new representation became effective Oct. 1.

    Kerry King, Morris national sales director, said in the press release, “We are excited to expand our footprint with United Electrical Sales beyond the Carolinas. Additionally, we are proud to be partnered with a vibrant and growing rep agency in one of our largest territories. Great things to come.”

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations