United Electrical Sales of Georgia to rep Morris Products in AL, GA and parts of FL

Morris Products partnered with United Electrical Sales of Georgia (USEG). In addition to sales coverage in Georgia, UESG will also represent Morris in Alabama and parts of Florida. The new representation became effective Oct. 1.

Kerry King, Morris national sales director, said in the press release, “We are excited to expand our footprint with United Electrical Sales beyond the Carolinas. Additionally, we are proud to be partnered with a vibrant and growing rep agency in one of our largest territories. Great things to come.”