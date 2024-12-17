  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    P&M Sales to Rep NOARK Electric in New England

    Dec. 17, 2024
    P&M Sales says its strength is in engineered products, shelf goods and commodities sold to the industrial MRO, residential & commercial construction and institutional markets through distributors.

    NOARK Electric, Kitchener, ON, appointed P&M Sales Ltd., South Windsor, CT, to represent its electrical circuit protection and motor control solutions for OEMs, contractors and distributors in New England. According to P&M Sales’ website, the company was founded by Thomas Mooney and Steve Peperis in Sept. 1986.  William Terry, Jr. became a partner in 2005, and David Cofske became a partner in 2018.

