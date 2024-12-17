P&M Sales to Rep NOARK Electric in New England

NOARK Electric, Kitchener, ON, appointed P&M Sales Ltd., South Windsor, CT, to represent its electrical circuit protection and motor control solutions for OEMs, contractors and distributors in New England. According to P&M Sales’ website, the company was founded by Thomas Mooney and Steve Peperis in Sept. 1986. William Terry, Jr. became a partner in 2005, and David Cofske became a partner in 2018.