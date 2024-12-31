  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    Noark Electric
    Noark Electric, P&M Sales, NEMRA
    Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to /Dreamstime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to

    Sponsored

    Image ID #57640139 / edenmanusphotography / dreamstime.com
    6776bf54aa528415fcc85d50 Obituary Photo 57640139 Edenmanusphotography Drea
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    Byron Brewer, a NEMRA Founder Passes On

    Dec. 31, 2024
    Brewer built Harby Associates into a rep firm respected throughout the United States, and that company continues to operate today as Northeast Marketing, Wallingford, CT. It’s managed by Byron Brewer, Jr., his son.
    Northeast Marketing / NEMRA
    Byron Brewer, Sr.
    Byron Brewer, Sr.

    Byron Brewer, one of the founders of the National Electrical Manufacturer Representatives Association (NEMRA), passed away on December 19. Brewer built Harby Associates into a rep firm respected throughout the United States, and that company continues to operate today as Northeast Marketing, Wallingford, CT. It’s managed by Byron Brewer, Jr., his son.

    Hank Bergson, former president of NEMRA and a close friend of Brewer, said Byron was admired by both colleagues and competitors, had a terrific sense of humor and was fun to be around. “Byron cared deeply about NEMRA and was committed to its success,” Bergson said. “He regularly volunteered his time and talents to the association. I could not have achieved the success I had with NEMRA without Byron’s commitment.”

     Byron and the rest of NEMRA’s founders, were giants of their time. All ace salespeople and savvy businesspeople, they gave generously of their time away from their businesses and families to launch NEMRA because they believed in the importance of independent manufacturers’ reps having a voice in the electrical wholesaling industry, and in establishing their position in the market as business partners equal to the distributors they called on and the electrical manufacturers they represented.

    Byron and the other NEMRA founders always welcomed EW’s editors and salespeople to NEMRA meetings, and they were never to busy to spend some time with us chat about latest industry news and rumors.

    Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial staff extends our thoughts and prayers to Byron, Jr. and the rest of the family, and to Anne, Byron Sr.’s partner.

    About the Author

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing

    Jim Lucy has been wandering through the electrical market for more than 40 years, most of the time as an editor for Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter, and as a contributing writer for EC&M magazine During that time he and the editorial team for the publications have won numerous national awards for their coverage of the electrical business. He showed an early interest in electricity, when as a youth he had an idea for a hot dog cooker. Unfortunately, the first crude prototype malfunctioned and the arc nearly blew him out of his parents' basement.

    Before becoming an editor for Electrical Wholesaling  and Electrical Marketing, he earned a BA degree in journalism and a MA in communications from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ., which is formerly best known as the site of the 1967 summit meeting between President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Aleksei Nikolayevich Kosygin, and now best known as the New Jersey state college that changed its name in 1992 to Rowan University because of a generous $100 million donation by N.J. zillionaire industrialist Henry Rowan. Jim is a Brooklyn-born Jersey Guy happily transplanted with his wife and three sons in the fertile plains of Kansas for the past 30 years. 

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations