ElectroRep/Electris360 Appoints Two New Sales Directors

Electris360 (Irvine, CA): ElectroRep, a Division of Electris360, announced that Todd Landis will be stepping into a new leadership role within the ElectroRep team as Director – Vertical Markets and Teri Youngblood has been promoted to Director – Outside Sales. Landis will help further refine and focus ElectroRep’s efforts within vertical markets that have been identified in collaboration with ElectroRep’s manufacturer partners.

For the past 16 years, Landis has made significant contributions to the growth of market share in the Inland Empire/Palm Desert and Orange County territories through his work as an outside salesperson. He will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of ElectroRep’s vertical market strategies across the West Region, which encompasses California and northern Nevada.

In Youngblood’s new role, she will be responsible for leading and managing the outside sales /field sales team of ElectroRep. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the electrical industry, with over 11 years of dedicated service at ElectroRep. According to the Electris360 press release, her leadership has been crucial in driving market share growth in the San Diego territory as an outside salesperson . She will now take on a broader role, actively engaging across ElectroRep’s entire geographic coverage area, including California and northern Nevada.

ElectroRep, RB Sales Corp., Hiawatha, IA and Fields Electrical Sales, Lebanon, Ohio, are part of Forward Solutions, which provides its rep firms with a team of business veterans with expertise in business strategy, business intelligence, human resources, IT, marketing, and finance, so they can concentrate on driving sales expansion in their local markets.