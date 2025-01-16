  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    NEMRA Makes Appointments to Board of Directors and NMG Manufacturers Group

    Jan. 16, 2025
    Four industry leaders will advocate for independent manufacturers' representatives and manufacturer affiliates.
    NEMRA
    nemra_appointees

    National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) (Carmel, IN): The association appointed one officer to its board of directors and three new members to the executive committee of the NEMRA Manufacturers Group (NMG), effective Feb. 2025.

    Board of Directors. Darren Gerrietts, Bay Electrical Solutions (left-above), Fox Point, WI, will serve on the NEMRA board of directors.

    NMG Executive Committee. The NMG Executive Committee also welcomes three industry leaders:

    Adrienne Sander, VP of Sales, Milbank (second from left-above)

    Chris Chickanosky, CEO, Halco Lighting Technologies (third from left, above)

    Richard Temblador, VP of Product and Business Development, Arlington Industries (fourth from right -above)

    “Collaboration between representatives and manufacturers is critical for driving growth, strengthening market share, and fostering channel partnerships,” said Jim Johnson, NEMRA’s president. “These new members exemplify this spirit of collaboration and bring a wealth of knowledge, vision, and energy to the NMG Executive Committee.”

