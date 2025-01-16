Ewing-Foley Inc. to Rep Condumex in the Western U.S.

Ewing-Foley Inc. (EFI), Cupertino, CA, will now represent Condumex in its Southwest, Northwest, and Mountain regions. A big part of the announcement is that Hodges Southwest (HSW), a long-established Condumex agent servicing the Texas and Oklahoma markets, will join forces with EFI under a separate joint venture (JV) structure.

Under the JV agreement, EFI will acquire select line and personnel assets from HSW to bolster its market presence and expand its solution offerings in the Texas/Oklahoma market. EFI will also provide its back-end sales, marketing, and business systems to streamline HSW’s operations -- facilitating smoother product fulfillment, order management and customer service. Meanwhile, HSW will continue to offer warehousing and sales consulting services, leveraging its existing relationships and logistical expertise to maintain efficient processes and deliver superior customer support throughout the sales cycle. Mike McCollum, VP and managing partner at EFI, will oversee the joint venture and Condumex integration activities.

EFI has expanded its regional coverage significantly over the past few years through JVs, mergers and acquisitions. The deals have included Denver’s Ryall Group in 2022; Arizona’s EDG Reps in 2017; Miller Electrical Sales, Phoenix, AZ, in 2016; and ElectriGroup, Sacramento, CA, in 2010.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Condumex in the Western US,” said Gary Lessing, CEO of EFI in the press release. “ We are equally pleased to be able to leverage Hodges’ 25-year experience with selling and providing logistics support for Condumex in the Texas and Oklahoma markets. This, coupled with our existing in-territory wire and cable resources, will give us a rapid start in supporting Condumex’s U.S. expansion efforts.”

“Joining forces with EFI will take Hodges to an entirely new level of reach and impact,” added Tommy Hodges, founder and CEO of Hodges SW in the release. “By leveraging EFI’s existing sales systems infrastructure — and continuing to provide warehousing and sales consulting services — we’ll be able to offer our clients faster, broader, and more efficient solutions.”

Alex Sanchez, president of Condumex, was very complimentary of EFI’s regional coverage and the sales and operational resources it devotes to wire and cable. “It’s exceptionally rare to find an agency of EFI’s caliber become available — one that spans such a vast portion of the U.S. market and brings a highly trained wire and cable sales force under one roof,” Sanchez, said in the press release. “Our ownership recognized this unique opportunity and seized it eagerly. We couldn’t be more excited to forge this new partnership.”

Condumex, Inc. serves as the marketing and sales arm of Grupo Condumex and is responsible for promoting, distributing, and providing customer support for a diverse range of high-quality product lines. Established in Texas in 1987, Condumex has supplied the North American market with products designed and manufactured to meet or exceed industry standards and customer requirements. Today, Condumex offers an extensive portfolio, including power cables, building wire, magnet wire, telecom wire and cable, special purpose cables, and mining cables.