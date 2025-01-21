  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Ewing-Foley to Represent Service Wire in California and Northwestern Nevada

    Jan. 21, 2025
    Service Wire has manufactured wire and cable products for more than 50 years,

    Ewing-Foley Inc., Cupertino, CA, will represent Service Wire Co. in California and northwestern Nevada. Ewing-Foley said in a press release that this strategic alignment enhances its ability to deliver a comprehensive wire and cable solutions to channel partners, contractors and end-users throughout the region, and that partnering with Service Wire, a manufacturer of wire and cable products for over 50 years, is a natural step in its mission to bring value-driven solutions to customers.

     "We here at Service Wire are excited to partner with Ewing Foley as our manufacturers’ representative agency for California and Reno, Nevada,” said Jeff Anderson, business development leader, Western Region at Service Wire. “Their proven expertise, strong market presence, and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our dedication to delivering high-quality wire and cable solutions. This collaboration positions us to better serve our customers, expand our market reach, and achieve new levels of success in the region."

