Ewing-Foley Announces Partnership with Marmon Industrial, Energy & Infrastructure (IEI) Companies

Ewing-Foley Inc. (EFI), Cupertino, CA, announce a partnership with Marmon IEI, expanding its representation across various markets in the western United States. This collaboration brings together Ewing-Foley’s with Marmon’s capabilities in industrial energy and infrastructure solutions and some of its key wire & cable lines, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to delivering products and services to channel partners, consultants, specifiers, engineers, contractors and end users.

Ewing-Foley, Inc. has for years provided electrical, datacom, and OEM solutions, supported by a team of experienced inside and outside sales professionals with a customer-focused approach. Through this new partnership, EFI will represent a broad selection of Marmon’s wire and cable brands in its Fire Safety, Energy, Industrial, Telecom and Transit Infrastructure. They will not be representing Cerro Wire, also a Marmon brand.

“Partnering with Ewing-Foley represents an exciting opportunity to bring Marmon’s innovative solutions to the broader energy and infrastructure market segments with their harsh environment operational requirements,” said Mike Brennan, VP of Commercial Fire Safety at Marmon Industrial Energy & Infrastructure Group. “We are confident their market expertise and dedication to excellence will deliver significant value to our shared customers.”

EFI said in a statement accompanying the press release that since parting ways with Prysmian T&I last fall (including legacy General Cable electrical products) (the firm still represents Prysmian General Cable on its networking/data products), it is “partnering with leading wire and cable manufacturers to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the electrical, OEM, and datacom industry.” “By combining the expertise and innovation of multiple industry-leading manufacturers, we will be able to provide customers with a broad portfolio of high-quality products designed to meet the demands of various applications. This synergistic line card of wire and cable solutions ensures our customers receive reliable, efficient, and forward-thinking solutions that empower their projects and drive success,” EFI said.