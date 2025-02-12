NEMRA Meeting Attendance Tops 2,000

In its 56th year championing the key role that independent sales reps play in the electrical market, the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) attracted a record 2,015 attendees to its meeting in Orlando. Feb. 2-4. In the winners’ circle for this year’s NEMMY Awards were: Rep’s Choice - Alan Wire; Sikeston, MO; Manufacturer’s Choice - Apex Electrical Sales, Phoenix, AZ: Demand Generation - The Agency: Sales Thru Solutions, Wood Dale, IL; and Partnership of the Year - Lester Sales Co., Indianapolis, IN., and Legrand.

The conference's modular meeting rooms for vendors and their reps have become very popular, with many companies customizing their booths with logos and other company promotions. This year, 150 companies opted for modular booths over the traditional folding table/curtained-off booths.