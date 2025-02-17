DeFazio Expands Line Offering & Receives Atkore Honors

DeFazio LLC, Richmond, VA, received four awards from Atkore in recognition of outstanding 2024 sales performance. These accomplishments include two strategic partnership awards from specific business units and membership in Atkore’s Circle of Excellence.

The DeFazio team earned the Pinnacle Award — Atkore’s highest agency distinction — for exceptional overall success across its entire portfolio.

For Atkore, the DeFazio rep firm covers three territories comprising Maryland and Washington DC, Virginia and the Carolinas. It represents the Atkore brands including ACS/Uni-Fab, AFC Cable Systems, Allied Fittings, Allied Tube & Conduit, Calbond, Calbrite, Calconduit, Cope, Heritage Plastics, Kaf-Tech, Power-Strut, US Tray, and Unistrut. The company also represents CME Wire & Cable Industrial, Cerrowire, Commodity Cables, Littelfuse, NewBasis, Orbit Industries and ePowerOn.

In other news at the company, DeFazio now represents Electronic Power Design, Inc. (EPD) in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and the Carolinas. EPD is a provider of low voltage switchboards for UL-891 applications. The company also took on the Superior Tray Systems, Inc. (STS) line in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. STS has been a manufacturer of SuperiorBus cable bus systems for nearly 30 years.