  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Rep News

    NEMRA
    nemra_meeting_rooms
    Dreamstime.com
    reps_on_the_movefinal

    Sponsored

    Illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to/ Dreamstime.com
    67b3763614e4ed33498f0fa0 Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To
    1. News
    2. Rep News

    DeFazio Expands Line Offering & Receives Atkore Honors

    Feb. 17, 2025

    DeFazio LLC, Richmond, VA, received four awards from Atkore in recognition of outstanding 2024 sales performance. These accomplishments include two strategic partnership awards from specific business units and membership in Atkore’s Circle of Excellence.

    The DeFazio team earned the Pinnacle Award — Atkore’s highest agency distinction — for exceptional overall success across its entire portfolio.
    For Atkore, the DeFazio rep firm covers three territories comprising Maryland and Washington DC, Virginia and the Carolinas. It represents the Atkore brands including ACS/Uni-Fab, AFC Cable Systems, Allied Fittings, Allied Tube & Conduit, Calbond, Calbrite, Calconduit, Cope, Heritage Plastics, Kaf-Tech, Power-Strut, US Tray, and Unistrut. The company also represents CME Wire & Cable Industrial, Cerrowire, Commodity Cables, Littelfuse, NewBasis, Orbit Industries and ePowerOn.

    In other news at the company, DeFazio now represents Electronic Power Design, Inc. (EPD) in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and the Carolinas. EPD is a provider of low voltage switchboards for UL-891 applications. The company also took on the Superior Tray Systems, Inc. (STS) line in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. STS has been a manufacturer of SuperiorBus cable bus systems for nearly 30 years.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations