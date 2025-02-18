  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Arlington Presents National and Regional Sales Awards at NEMRA 2025 Conference

    Feb. 18, 2025
    Check out this year's winners.
    Arlington Industries
    Arlington Industries Inc., Scranton, PA,  announced its annual representative sales awards for 2024 sales at the recent 2025 National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) meeting in Orlando, FL:

    National Sales Achievement Award: Hawkins Sales of Ohio, Brooklyn Heights, OH

    Eastern Region Sales Achievement Award:  L.W. French Inc., Henrico, VA

    Central Region Sales Achievement Award:  Meglio & Associates Inc., Chesterfield, MO

    Western Region Sales Achievement Award: Desert States Electrical Sales, Phoenix, AZ

    Southern Region Sales Achievement Award: CEMI-USA & CEMI-USA North, Harahan, LA

    Canadian Sales Achievement Award: Munden Enterprises Ltd., Bedford, Nova Scotia

    Rosana Oullette, Damin Sales Inc., Edison, NJ, received Arlington’s Inside Sales Person of the Year, given by Arlington’s customer service staff to the inside salesperson delivering the best performance at a firm representing Arlington.

