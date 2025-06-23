Bell & McCoy Exands into Colorado, Utah & Wyoming

Bell & McCoy recently announced on LinkedIn that it was expanding into Colorado, Utah and Wyoming effective June 1. Drew Piller is the general manager of the rep firm’s Rocky Mountain region. In other company news, Bell & McCoy now reps BRK and Jefferson Electric in New Mexico. The company has been adding new employees at a rapid rate in recent months. According to information on the company’s website, over the past month, Nash Robbins, Richard Hinojos, Kyle Barley, Carl Giese, Jeremy Cedotal and Collin Thigpen joined the company.