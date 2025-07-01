Yusen & A.A. MacPherson Rep Firms Merge

Yusen Associates and A.A. MacPherson, two of the largest independent rep agencies in New England and upstate New York, have merged.

A press release announcing the mergers said the newly combined entity — Yusen-MacPherson Group — will harness the strengths of each organization to better serve their manufacturers and distributor partners throughout the New England and upstate New York markets, building off over 183 years of combined service in the territory. “Together, the companies bring deep market knowledge, complementary product lines, and a unified team of seasoned sales and technical professionals,” said the release.

“This merger is about more than growth — It’s about elevating the way we serve our partners and secures a broader vertical offering for both companies.” said Joe LiPuma, president of Yusen Associates, in the press release. “By joining forces with A.A. MacPherson, we’re combining two respected legacies to shape the future of representation in New England and upstate New York within the commercial/industrial and utility markets.”

“We’re proud of what A.A. MacPherson has built over the years,” added Joe Gately, principal at AA MacPherson, in the press release. “This next chapter with Yusen opens exciting opportunities for our customers, employees, and manufacturers alike.”

The companies said the merger offers the following benefits:

Broader product offering. A new line card that positions the company as a comprehensive provider of goods and services for the C&I and utility channels.

Operational synergy. “The alignment of resources, talent and infrastructure will strengthen our operations and enhance service levels across all business functions,” said the press release. “The new merged company will continue to use the A.A. MacPherson Co. Inc. brand name selling to the utility market across the Northeast.”

Shared vision. The release said the companies are both built on a culture of integrity, partnership, and performance, and that those principles that will remain central to the new organization’s mission moving forward.