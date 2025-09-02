Classic Wire & Cable Appoints Two New Reps

Bay Electrical Solutions will cover eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, while CT Electrical Sales will cover Utah and western Wyoming.
Sept. 2, 2025
illustration 60886103 / kheng ho to / Dreamstime.com
68b74cf39bb26b8921006b0c Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 Kheng Ho To

Classic Wire & Cable (CWC) added two new sales: Bay Electrical Solutions and CT Electrical Sales. Bay Electrical Solutions will cover eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, while CT Electrical Sales will cover Utah and western Wyoming.

“We’re excited to welcome Bay Electrical Solutions and CT Electrical Sales to the Classic family,” said George Merritt, VP of Sales and Marketing at Classic Wire & Cable, in the press release. “Both agencies bring exceptional experience and relationships within their markets, and their expertise will allow us to deliver even stronger support to our customers. As we continue growing our network, we’re reinforcing what it means to truly count on Classic.”

