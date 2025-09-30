NEMRA Publishes 2025 Rep of the Future Report – Vision 2030

The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), Carmel, IN, released its always eagerly anticipated Rep of the Future Report. The report is based upon feedback from more than 50 manufacturers and manufacturer representatives and always offers a great snapshot of key trends and challenges for independent manufacturers’ reps and the electrical manufacturers that rely on them to create demand for electrical products across North America.

The study delves deep into the enhanced expectations that electrical manufacturers will have of their reps in the next few years, particularly in the areas of creating demand and growing market share, analyzes the impact of distributor acquisitions, succession planning and technology. It also comments on evolution of the rep channel, with many reps growing geographically and a handful achieving what the report says is national/quasi-national status.

David Gordon, president of Channel Marketing Group, researched this report for the NEMRA Strategic Advisory Council and is providing an executive summary of the study to all interested parties. Email him at [email protected]. You can also listen to it on Spotify by clicking here: https://lnkd.in/e9T6WtBU.



Companies that are members of NEMRA (manufacturer or rep) can get a free copy of the reports by logging into the NEMRA portal and downloading it, or by emailing NEMRA's Sue Todd at [email protected].