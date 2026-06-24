JD Martin Acquires New Century Sales to Expand Footprint in Midwest & KY

JD Martin Co., Dallas, TX, acquired New Century Sales, Indianapolis, IN, a manufacturers’ representative organization serving Indiana, Kentucky, and central and southern Illinois. “This acquisition marks an exciting milestone in JD Martin’s continued growth,” said Greg Baker, president and CEO of JD Martin, in the press release. “New Century Sales has built an exceptional business founded on strong leadership, trusted relationships, and outstanding customer service. We are proud to welcome their team to the JD Martin family and look forward to investing in their future while continuing to build on the shared values and partnerships that drive lasting success.”

“This merger represents an exciting opportunity to build upon the strengths of both organizations” said Larry Jacob, president of New Century Sales Inc., in the press release. “By joining forces with JD Martin, we can offer our customers and manufacturer partners greater value, broader resources, and stronger commitment to service excellence.” JD Martin has dramatically increased its reach across the United States through strategic acquisitions. The company has now acquired at least eight rep firms since 2018, including Windshine (2025); Rhodes Electrical Sales (2024); Broomfield Lamb Holman and Integrated Component Sales Inc. (ICS) (2023); I-Pro (2022); Centauri Sales (2020); and The Schell Co. (2018).

JD Martin was the subject of a Sept. 2025 company profile by Electrical Wholesaling.