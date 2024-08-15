CBM's Power the Network podcasts

Cleaves-Bessmer-Marietti (CBM), a large regional independent manufacturers’ rep based in the Kansas City, MO, metro, uses podcasts to attract attention. In its Power the Network podcasts, Tim Locker, the company’s VP of Broadband, discusses new technologies and industry trends with industry execs every-other-week.
CBM currently has more than 20 Power the Network podcasts posted on its website. Electrical Wholesaling’s Editor-in-Chief Jim Lucy was recently a guest on the podcast. You can listen to his chat with Tim Locker by clicking here.