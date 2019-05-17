Robroy Hosts Annual Dessert Reception at NAED Annual

Robroy Industries hosted its annual gourmet dessert reception at the recent NAED national meeting held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. This year's special guest was Mike “Samurai” Singletary, pro football hall-of-famer and NFL Superbowl XX champion. Singletary became an American icon by achieving excellence through knowledge of his profession powered by sheer guts and determination. As the heart of the defense for the Chicago Bears' “Monsters of the Midway,” he earned the nickname “Samurai Mike” in recognition of the intimidating focus and intensity he displayed on the field.

During the reception, representatives from the Robroy Raceways and Robroy Enclosures divisions once again this year presented a donation to the NAED Education & Research Foundation to support industry education and to celebrate the foundation's 50th anniversary of service to the electrical products industry.

Robroy Industries has hosted its dessert reception at the annual NAED national meeting for more than three decades as a way of thanking its distributor partners as well as paying tribute to a world full of “Ordinary Heroes” who achieve “Extraordinary” results because they are committed to performing their jobs in the best possible ways.

Left-to-right in photo below: Rob McIlroy, CEO of Robroy Industries; Mike Singletary, American football legend; Jeff Seagle, Robroy corporate VP of business development.