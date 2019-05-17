Menu
robroy_NAED.jpg
News

Robroy Hosts Annual Dessert Reception at NAED Annual

This year's special guest was Mike “Samurai” Singletary, Chicago Bears Hall-of-Famer and NFL Superbowl XX champion.

Robroy Industries hosted its annual gourmet dessert reception at the recent NAED national meeting held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. This year's special guest was Mike “Samurai” Singletary, pro football hall-of-famer and NFL Superbowl XX champion. Singletary became an American icon by achieving excellence through knowledge of his profession powered by sheer guts and determination. As the heart of the defense for the Chicago Bears' “Monsters of the Midway,” he earned the nickname “Samurai Mike” in recognition of the intimidating focus and intensity he displayed on the field.

During the reception, representatives from the Robroy Raceways and Robroy Enclosures divisions once again this year presented a donation to the NAED Education & Research Foundation to support industry education and to celebrate the foundation's 50th anniversary of service to the electrical products industry.

Robroy Industries has hosted its dessert reception at the annual NAED national meeting for more than three decades as a way of thanking its distributor partners as well as paying tribute to a world full of “Ordinary Heroes” who achieve “Extraordinary” results because they are committed to performing their jobs in the best possible ways.

Left-to-right in photo below: Rob McIlroy, CEO of Robroy Industries; Mike Singletary, American football legend; Jeff Seagle, Robroy corporate VP of business development.

robroy_NAED_With Singletary.jpg

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
OmniCable Hires Tom Bisson as Western Regional Vice President
May 15, 2019
NAI_EricEmley_750.jpg
Emley Promoted as NAI’s VP of Sales, Marketing & Management
May 14, 2019
Cree_Lighting_promo.jpg
RAB Announce 15% Price Increase Due to Tariff Concerns
May 14, 2019
exeleum_building.jpg
EiKO Global Announces Acquisition of Xeleum
May 13, 2019