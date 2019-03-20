Rockwell Automation Names Van Meter Named Authorized Service Provider

Van Meter Inc., Cedar Rapids, IA, a distributor of Rockwell Automation’s Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Automation product brands in Iowa and parts of Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Missouri and Wisconsin, is now authorized to deliver Rockwell Automation Services.

Van Meter is among 32 distributors in North America that Rockwell Automation expects to authorize to deliver its services. The company successfully piloted several services in 2018 to prove its readiness and capabilities. Rockwell Automation’s current Authorized Service Provider offering includes physical and logical network assessments, installed based evaluations, and lockout tagout studies, with plans to add stand-alone drives start-ups, arc flash studies, safety assessments, and more in 2019.

“Becoming an authorized service provider is a natural progression for our automation division. We’re poised to share actionable insights and partner with customers looking to improve the productivity, safety and connectedness of their operation.” said Mike Gassmann, Van Meter’s chief growth officer.

With 13 Rockwell Automation locations and a dedicated, 44-person automation team, Gassmann said, “Van Meter brings the technical expertise and geographic proximity to deliver services in the most timely and effective manner.”

The services Van Meter is now authorized to deliver round out an already extensive solution package. Van Meter offers products from several industrial automation categories—controllers and I/O, motion identification, safety and sensing, networks, motor control centers, drives, visualization, power transmission, robotics, and pneumatics—along with a suite of traditional services like Remanufacturing and Repair, Parts Management Agreements, Education and Training, and Remote Support and Field Labor.

“Our mission is to accelerate the modernization of industrial facilities in our market through innovative products and technologies to help our customers be successful,” stated Jeff Spadaro, VP of automation at Van Meter. “The services we are now authorized to perform will facilitate this process and allow us to deliver greater value which our customers expect.”