Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Alan Rosenfeld will become the company’s East Region president, replacing Don Block, who will be retiring at the end of March. Block started at NorthEast Electric Supply in 2005 and served as president until 2016, when he became Sonepar USA East Region President. Rosenfeld joined Capital Electric in 2008 as COO and has served as president since 2015. Mike Dumas, current COO of Capital Electric, will replace Alan as president.