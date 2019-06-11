Schaedler YESCO Celebrates 95th Anniversary

As part of the 95th anniversary for Schaedler Yesco, Harrisburg, PA, the company recently released the video below to illustrate its illustrious past and plans for the future.

“Our story is about listening to the customer, adapting as needed, and keeping an eye on what’s coming next,” said Farrah Mittel, company president, in a press release. “It’s been that way since 1924 and it continues as we move confidently into the future.”

The celebration video that shares that story. “Since the company’s birth, we’ve focused on the community, our teams, our partners and our customers. This project is a way to explain that we have understood the changing needs and we continue to be poised to meet those needs,” added Matt Brnik, executive VP of sales.

The video, filmed by Hayman Studio-Commercial Photography, York, PA, takes the viewer back to the early 1900s to electricity’s youth through war, disco and other notable trends ending with the company’s core values and intent to continue serving into the future.

“We wanted to share our history in an entertaining way, but more importantly, we wanted to help our customers and suppliers understand that we have no intention of stopping now,” said Kim Downs, director of marketing. “We’re not just celebrating our own longevity, we’re also acknowledging the tenure of many of our key suppliers. The experience and expertise of our partners is what allows us to provide our customers with our very best. They are a big reason we’re able to build strong solutions for our customers.”

The company will be launching an external campaign this month and plans a formal employee celebration in September.