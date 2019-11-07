Schneider Electric Announces Leadership Change

Schneider Electric (Boston): The company has promoted Nathalie Marcotte to succeed Gary Freburger, who is retiring after more than 15 years working for Invensys and Schneider, as president of its process automation business, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Peter Herweck, executive VP, industrial automation business, said that Marcotte brings more than 30 years of industry experience with her.

Since joining Schneider in 1996, Marcotte has served in various roles. Currently, she serves as the company’s senior VP, industrial automation services, and is responsible for services business and offer development, along with the company’s global cybersecurity services and solutions business, including the product security office.

Under Freburger’s leadership, the company’s Process Automation business has become a critical component of the overall Schneider Electric value proposition and portfolio.