Skip navigation
Menu
News

Schneider Electric Announces Leadership Change

Nathalie Marcotte will take over role of president, process automation business, from Gary Freburger, who is retiring.

Schneider Electric (Boston): The company has promoted Nathalie Marcotte to succeed Gary Freburger, who is retiring after more than 15 years working for Invensys and Schneider, as president of its process automation business, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Peter Herweck, executive VP, industrial automation business, said that Marcotte brings more than 30 years of industry experience with her.

Since joining Schneider in 1996, Marcotte has served in various roles. Currently, she serves as the company’s senior VP, industrial automation services, and is responsible for services business and offer development, along with the company’s global cybersecurity services and solutions business, including the product security office.

Under Freburger’s leadership, the company’s Process Automation business has become a critical component of the overall Schneider Electric value proposition and portfolio.

TAGS: People
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Housing_Construction_512ewtopsgettyimages-461908236justinsullivanhomebuilding595.jpg
Value of New Construction Running -2.2% YOY for First Nine Months of 2019
Nov 08, 2019
Cargo_Ship_ABB_709EW_400.jpg
EBCI Future Conditions Jump +13.6% in October
Nov 08, 2019
Wire_Cable_Getty_kasezo.jpg
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Anixter International
Nov 08, 2019
Study Predicts U.S. Oil Production to Reach Major Slowdown
Nov 08, 2019