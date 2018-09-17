Menu
Sonepar USA Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Sonepar Group first entered into the United States in 1998 with the acquisition of Eagle Electric in Massachusetts, now known as NorthEast Electrical Distributors.

Sonepar USA, Charleston, SC, celebrated its 20th anniversary last month. The Sonepar Group first entered into the United States in 1998 with the acquisition of Eagle Electric in Massachusetts, now known as NorthEast Electrical Distributors. Today, Sonepar USA is made up of 15 locally managed companies across the United States. Celebrations were held throughout the month at Sonepar USA’s four corporate offices, as well as several local branches. Events included customer appreciation days, associate appreciation lunches, charitable 5K races, sustainability initiatives and recognizing performance highlights, among others.

“Over the last two decades, we have continued to grow and evolve into one of the industry leaders, which would not have been possible without the passion and dedication of our hardworking associates,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar USA. “I look forward seeing what the future holds for our team.”

