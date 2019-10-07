Sonepar USA Partners with Sunlight Financial

Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, recently announced that it has partnered with Sunlight Financial, a leading technology-enabled company providing point-of-sale financing solutions for residential solar and home improvement, to create the Accelerate program to address solar installers’ cash flow challenges.

Sonepar and Sunlight’s Accelerate program allows installers to order from distribution and receive the equipment required for solar installations with a direct pay solution that simplifies operations and enables growth. An installer enrolled in the program can order and receive equipment through Sonepar USA for systems financed by Sunlight Financial. Sunlight then pays Sonepar USA directly, freeing up installers’ cash flow and preserving their line of credit.

“This is a completely new value proposition for Sonepar USA in the market,” said Joe Babiarz, director of sales – renewable energy for Sonepar USA Key Accounts.