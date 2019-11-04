Skip navigation
SSE Appoints Nexans as Supplier for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm Project

Nexans will supply and install the three 40.4-mile offshore export cables and three 12.4-mile onshore export cables for the project

Nexans has been appointed by SSE Renewables as their preferred supplier to design, manufacture and install the onshore and offshore export cables for the Phase 1 development of the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. The project is currently under construction off the Angus coast. It comprises the Seagreen Alpha and Bravo wind farms, and with a combined capacity of 1,075 megawatts (MW), they will form the largest windfarm project in Scotland when they come on line in 2024.

Nexans will supply and install the three 40.4-mile offshore export cables and three 12.4-mile onshore export cables for the project.

SSE Renewables, Seagreen’s owner, hosted “meet the buyer” events in early November to promote contract opportunities for local companies to engage with the Seagreen project. Nexans attended the events to meet with members of the supply chain and discuss their service offerings for the project.

