Skip navigation
Menu
renewables.jpg
News

Study Finds That Solar PV Manufacturers Look Towards Smart Solutions

A recent study from Frost & Sullivan suggests this market could be worth upwards of $44 billion by 2025 as the need for smart technology increases.

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis of the global solar PV power market through 2025 examines growth trends for solar power. One of their major findings is that as solar photovoltaics (PVs) transition to freedom from subsidies, solar power manufacturers will increasingly employ smart solutions to improve overall operational efficiency and help reduce operational and maintenance costs. This trend, combined with overall demand for solar PV with storage, is expected to drive the market from a current $38.38 billion market value to $44.82 billion by 2025. Estimated added capacity is expected to reach up to 128.3 gigawatts (GW) by 2025, compared to an added 89.5 GW in 2018 and 101.8 GW in 2017.

“Solar PV manufacturers are enhancing their service offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT)-powered solutions and storage capabilities while integrating all upstream and downstream capacities,” said Sama Suwal, the energy and environment research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Other trends found in the survey, Suwal added, include the impact of tariffs on Chinese imports to drive domestic manufacturers in the U.S. and the importance of forming partnerships and collaborations.

TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Sungrow featured image courtesy Sungrow.jpg
Sungrow to Supply Energy Storage System for MA Storage Portfolio
Oct 21, 2019
Univ of Calif featured image .jpg
University of California Riverside and ACC Seek LEED Gold Certification for New Project
Oct 21, 2019
CEPSA-Tower-Skyline-Madrid1200.jpg
Signify to Acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for $1.4 billion in Cash
Oct 15, 2019
Dan_Fongaro_Turtle_Hughes.jpg
Turtle & Hughes Names Fongaro as Director of Internal Audit
Oct 15, 2019