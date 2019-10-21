Sungrow to Supply Energy Storage System for MA Storage Portfolio

Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, recently announced that it has signed a contract to supply its Energy Storage System (ESS) ST4200kWh-2000 to a 15MW/32MWh project in Massachusetts. The project will participate in ISO-New England wholesale markets after completion. It is also one of the first solar-plus-storage offerings to contribute to the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program.

The solution integrates separate PCS and Li-ion battery, energy management system, local controller, HVAS and FSS in a 40-foot container. It consolidates the plant’s production processes, allowing flexible transportation and on-site installation, along with unified communication, system safety and efficiency.

The combined solar and storage portfolio is operated by Stem, a US energy firm, and owned by Syncarpha Capital, LLC, a NY-based private equity firm.

The project, which is deployed across five distribution grid-connected sites, will be supported by Sungrow’s U.S. team and is planned for commissioning in Q2, 2020.