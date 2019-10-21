Skip navigation
Menu
Sungrow featured image courtesy Sungrow.jpg Photo courtesy of Sungrow.
News

Sungrow to Supply Energy Storage System for MA Storage Portfolio

The solution will be one of the first solar-plus-storage offerings to contribute to the MA renewable energy program.

Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, recently announced that it has signed a contract to supply its Energy Storage System (ESS) ST4200kWh-2000 to a 15MW/32MWh project in Massachusetts. The project will participate in ISO-New England wholesale markets after completion. It is also one of the first solar-plus-storage offerings to contribute to the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program.

The solution integrates separate PCS and Li-ion battery, energy management system, local controller, HVAS and FSS in a 40-foot container. It consolidates the plant’s production processes, allowing flexible transportation and on-site installation, along with unified communication, system safety and efficiency.

The combined solar and storage portfolio is operated by Stem, a US energy firm, and owned by Syncarpha Capital, LLC, a NY-based private equity firm.

The project, which is deployed across five distribution grid-connected sites, will be supported by Sungrow’s U.S. team and is planned for commissioning in Q2, 2020.

TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
renewables.jpg
Study Finds That Solar PV Manufacturers Look Towards Smart Solutions
Oct 21, 2019
Univ of Calif featured image .jpg
University of California Riverside and ACC Seek LEED Gold Certification for New Project
Oct 21, 2019
CEPSA-Tower-Skyline-Madrid1200.jpg
Signify to Acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for $1.4 billion in Cash
Oct 15, 2019
Dan_Fongaro_Turtle_Hughes.jpg
Turtle & Hughes Names Fongaro as Director of Internal Audit
Oct 15, 2019