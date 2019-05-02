Teche Electric’s New Look

Teche Electric Supply, Lafayette, LA, has served the Gulf Coast in south Louisiana since 1962, and the company says it’s now one of the largest independent distributors in the state. With Dave Frazer as president/CEO and Lisa McNeely as VP of operations, a company press release says Teche is positioning itself for success for many years to come.

Teche is rebranding itself as a company, an effort that has included new logos and signage, a digital presence, and a new website launched in 4Q 2018. The company is more active with social media, and has found Facebook to be “a great avenue for getting the word out about Teche.”

The press release said the biggest ongoing change at the company is the implementation of a new computer system. Teche Electric is set to go live in the fourth quarter of this year on a Prophet 21 ERP system, and the company’s management team believes this will make it much more efficient and help serve customers much quicker. The addition of Prophet 21 will help Teche Electric launch an online shopping cart to improve the customer experience even more next year.

Teche Electric has also invested in its sales force. “With the recent addition of several new salespeople, Teche is having steady growth in a south Louisiana market that has seen difficult times in recent years,” it recently said in a press release. “A local economy influenced heavily by oilfield production has seen huge declines in recent years, but Teche has weathered the storm and poised for growth in a tough economy.”

Teche Electric is an independent, family-owned distributor serving commercial/residential construction, industrial and municipal markets that supports new construction, building renovations, maintenance and repair operations (MRO) and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company has locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Broussard, Houma, Lake Charles and Ville Platte, LA.