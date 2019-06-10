TPC Wire & Cable Buys EZ Form Cable Corp.

TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC), Macedonia, OH, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has completed the acquisition of EZ Form Cable Corp., an AS9100D Certified provider of coaxial cable based in Hamden, CT. The TPC press release said EZ Form is a provider of RF & microwave interconnect products for specialized applications common in defense, space, wireless communications and medical instrumentation. This acquisition is intended to strengthen TPC’s position as a diversified supplier of high-performance wire and cable solutions to specialized, high cost-of-failure environments.