TriBuild Acquires Provider of Construction Management Software

Boulder, CO-based construction tech firm TriBuild has acquired RADAR Construction Software, a provider of cloud-based construction management software, according to info on Tribuild’s website.

The Tribuild post said, “RADAR’s integrated project management applications enable trade contractors to work more efficiently, facilitating key functions including preparing bid and request for information submissions, change order processing, contract management, equipment tracking, scheduling and deadline monitoring. Fully hosted and secured, critical project information is centralized and accessible by users from any location. These cloud-based solutions are highly scalable and effective for smaller, single location contracts to larger, multi-location organizations.

“We see RADAR as a highly-attractive addition to TriBuild’s SaaS solutions designed to improve work flows and productivity for specialty trade contractors,” said Pat Bohle, co-founder and CEO of TriBuild.

“We’re excited to join the very capable team at TriBuild,” said Natalie Abshier, president and CEO of RADAR Construction Software said in the post, “RADAR’s software has evolved significantly since our first project management system, ConstructJob (CJob), as we combined the latest advancements in technology with our many years of experience in the specialty contractor trades. I am excited to fulfill my vision for a comprehensive construction project management solution in cooperation with the TriBuild team.”

Founded in June 2018, TriBuild’s founders started the business because they saw a new opportunity to help electrical and mechanical companies and other global construction clients overcome skilled labor shortages and harness significant technology advancements to increase accuracy, boost productivity and optimize profitability. TriBuild will focus on delivering technology-enabled hardware and software-as-a-service solutions for the global commercial construction industry.