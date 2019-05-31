Turtle & Hughes Relocates Boston Metro Branch

Turtle & Hughes, Linden, NJ, has relocated its Boston-area branch office and warehouse to 1053 Turnpike St., Stoughton, MA. The new and larger facility is located off of Route 24 and offers a will-call window with early-morning product pick up hours, and additional logistics capabilities to handle any size project.

“This new facility is proof that we are here to stay and fully committed to our Massachusetts customers,” said Steve Lippert, branch manager, in the press release. “With many new large projects in house, we have more than doubled our space. We now have the facility, logistics capabilities and team to fully support any size job.”

Lippert said electrical contractors will be able to attend lunch-and-learns and product workshops with suppliers at the new 35,000-sq-ft facility, which includes a full-service counter managed by John Coletta; a warehouse with more than 2 million in on-hand inventory; and six loading docks. The branch provides same-and next-day on-time delivery to the entire state of Massachusetts using three box trucks, one rack body and a van for 24/7 emergency service. Branch and counter hours are Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Will-call pickups start daily at 6 a.m. and parking is available on site.