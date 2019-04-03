Menu
Hudson_Yards_Vessel2.jpg
News

Turtle & Hughes Supplies Switchgear to NYC’s Hudson Yards Project

The switchgear was installed in two co-generation plants that are part of the complex’s smart microgrid.

Turtle & Hughes, Linden, NJ, provided switchgear and related products for New York’s $25 billion Hudson Yards complex, the largest construction project in Manhattan since Rockefeller Center and the largest urban redevelopment project in the nation. The project was in the news recently the recent opening of its signature honeycomb shaped Vessel sculpture shown here in the photo above.

According to the Turtle & Hughes Technology Blog, the switchgear was installed in two co-generation plants that are part of the complex’s smart microgrid, which is “designed to keep Hudson Yards running even if the national grid goes down.”

“The switchgear our team built into the microgrid is instrumental in keeping it ready, reliable and efficient as it seamlessly transfers power from the national grid to local power, when required,” according to the post in the Turtle & Hughes blog. “By building a redundant system using a combination of ring-breakers, the microgrid can be prevented from ever going down. The smart microgrid also has two-way digital communication between smart devices to the national grid. This provides data that can be analyzed to ensure that whenever there is going to be a disruption in power, the Hudson Yards grid is ready to take over.

 “Microgrid technology along with new battery storage systems are ushering in a new age of power management and providing opportunities for a wide range of commercial, industrial and utility scale applications. The goal for all types of alternative grids is the same as those at Hudson Yards: better security, more efficient transmission, a resilient infrastructure, and lower costs for consumers.”

Click here for more information on this project and other company news in Turtle & Hughes’ Technology Blog.

 

TAGS: New York
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cerro_App_Fill_Calculator_1000.jpg
EW's Top 10 Product Picks for April 2019
Apr 01, 2019
Toronto_Skyline_1000.jpg
OmniCable Opens Branch in Toronto
Apr 01, 2019
Klein_lunch.jpg
Amp Up Your Lunch Break with Klein and Dine
Apr 01, 2019
Christy-Jacobs_614.jpg
Sonepar USA Announces New VP Finance for West Region
Mar 29, 2019